Lancaster City 0-0 Clitheroe

Lancaster City remain top of the Evo-Stick First Division North table by four points despite playing out a drab 0-0 draw against Clitheroe on Tuesday night.

It was a game of few chances that was dominated largely by the home side who undoubtedly had the majority of possession throughout the match.

Lancaster may see this as a missed opportunity to extend the gap between themselves and second placed Ossett Town, especially with a tough game against in-form Farsley Celtic on Saturday.

City had only failed to score in seven matches before Tuesday’s goalless draw but they did have the ball in the back of the net with just five minutes left on the clock through Simon Wills, only to be told he was offside.

The game started slowly but it was Lancaster City who had the first chance on goal as Glenn Steel’s header towards the top corner of the goal from a Ryan Winder corner was parried away by the opposition ‘keeper.

The visitors, Clitheroe, were really struggling to muster anything in terms of attack but they were almost allowed in as City failed to clear their lines and, after a scramble in the box where Mike Hale saved a shot from point blank range, the ball was cleared away.

The biggest chance of the first half came after 20 minutes when Ryan Winder’s inch perfect cross was met by the head of Billy Akrigg only for the ball to smack against the under-side of the bar and collected by the ‘keeper.

During the second half, as both teams pushed for a goal, the game opened up and Steel should have had the Dolly Blues ahead as he found himself unmarked in the centre of the box but could only direct his powerful header into Chris Thompson’s safe hands.

Jordan Connerton, who had had an uncharacteristically quiet game, could have put the home side ahead seven minutes from time but instead of shooting from ten yards he squared the ball which was blocked then cleared by a Clitheroe defender.

Then, minutes later, Jacob Gregory’s cross was headed into the goal by Wills who was adjudged offside.

This was to be the only ‘goal’ the Lancaster and Clitheroe faithful would see as the game fizzled out.

Clitheroe are unbeaten in 15 games and the draw on Tuesday was their fourth in five games so this result was by no means unexpected and could prove to be a good point for title chasing Lancaster come the end of the season.

Lancaster City: Hale, Birch, Sumner, Wills, Westwood, Steel, Winder (Gregory), Akrigg (Mayers), Connerton, Carney, Jarvis. Subs not used: Clark, Henry, Kilifin.

Clitheroe: Thompson, Bromley, Cattermole, Benjamin, Ellison, Russell, Mitchell, Carroll, Willoughby (West), Newby (Churchman), Tuanzabe (Tserpes). Subs not used: Williams.

Referee: Richard Holmes

Attendance: 194.