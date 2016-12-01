Lancaster church to become rock venue

A band whose debut album made it into the UK Top 40 charts are set to perform in a Lancaster church this weekend.

Glass Caves, from Pontefract, near Leeds, will headline a show at St Thomas’ Church in Marton Street with support coming from two of Lancaster’s most popular bands and a Blackpool act which has built up a cult following in Manchester.

The event on Friday December 2 has been organised by Manchester-based music collective Scruff of the Neck, alongside Lake Komo drummer Liam Maxwell, and Lancaster’s The Bass Race and Goburrito.

Glass Caves have just completed their most successful tour to date selling out shows in Manchester, Leeds and York. Their album Alive, which was released in 2014, is due to be followed up shortly with a new release.

They were featured as Skiddle’s album of the week in March, and are renowned for their “thunderous rhythms and supersonic riffs”.

Support comes from Blackpool-based melodic rock four piece Jekyll, and Lancaster’s Philip James Turner and the Crow Mandala, and Divide and Conker.

Divide and Conker are due to launch their debut album at The Yorkshire House on December 30, while The Crow Mandala are all set to release their debut music video which was filmed in Morecambe Winter Gardens earlier this year.

Entry to the St Thomas’ Church show is £6, age police is 14 plus, and doors open at 7.30pm. There will also be a bar available.

For those looking for some post gig party time, upstairs at The Apothecary is hosting its first First Friday Dub Club, which runs from 10pm until 4am.

Hosts for the night are Steve and Samson Jarvis, playing original and modern dub sounds.

Entry is £6 before midnight, and £8 after for this event at the Penny Street venue next door to St Thomas’ Church.