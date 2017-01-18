Lancaster car park named among county’s top dogging sites

One of Lancaster’s car parks has been named among the most popular locations for outdoor sex in the county.

This bizarre revelation comes as it is revealed that Lancashire has replaced Surrey as the dogging capital of the UK – the top destination for people looking for outdoor sex with strangers.

According to a “swinging” website Lancashire can boast 216 locations for kinky late-night liaisons – including the car park on the site of Halfords, Currys and B&M in Bulk Road.

The website claims to have more than 21,000 members in Lancashire who admit to engaging in public sex with whoever happens to be there at the time.

A spokesman said: “Although Lancashire has the most locations, I’m not sure it is the most popular.

“You would have to go round each site and count.”

While dogging is not against the law, Lancashire Police warned the county’s growing number of participants they could find themselves before the courts if they go too far.

“Sex in public places is not necessarily illegal,” said a police spokesman.

“However, we will take action where anyone could be offended by another person’s conduct or actions.”

The website claims to have more than 1.8m members in the UK and lists more than 3,000 popular dogging locations.

The Lancashire hot-spot list also includes sites in Preston, Bamber Bridge, Fulwood, Chorley and Beacon Fell.