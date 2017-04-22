Lancaster Canal features in new waterway guide

Lancaster Canal is featured as the centrepiece of a new illustrated guide on the waterway.

‘The Complete Guide to the Lancaster Canal,’ launched by the Lancaster Canal Trust, contains maps and photos which will appeal to boaters, walkers and cyclists.

The 92-page guide opens with articles on the history, engineering and ecology of the canal.

It then guides readers on each stage of a journey from south to north, starting with the Ribble Link in Preston (opened in 2002) and ending with an unnavigable section north of Tewitfield, near Carnforth, which was severed by the M6 in the 1960s.

“This sixth edition is a much expanded and updated version of previous guides,” said editor John Laws.

“In 2019 Lancaster Canal will be in the spotlight as everyone celebrates its 200th anniversary. The canal has been crossed by the new ‘Bay Gateway’ link road at Milestone Bridge, near Lancaster, and the guide also features a new section on coke ovens, similar to lime kilns, that once proliferated along the canal in its working heyday.”

The Complete Guide to the Lancaster Canal is £6.50 available from local bookshops and tourist information centres or through the Lancaster Canal Trust website, www.lancastercanaltrust.co.uk.