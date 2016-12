Voters will go to the polls in the University and Scotforth Rural ward today to choose a new Lancaster city councillor.

The candidates are: Xeina Aveyard (Green Party), Luke Henry Edward Brandon (Conservative), Nathan Neil Burns (Labour and Co-Operative) and Pippa Jane Hepworth (Liberal Democrat).

Polls open from 7am to 10pm.

The new councillor will replace Matthew Mann who resigned earlier this year.