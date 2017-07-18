Lancaster bus station refurb: how it affects services

Refurbishment work at Lancaster Bus Station will see services move to other parts of the city for around six weeks.

From Monday July 24, Lancaster City Council is carrying out repainting work at the bus station, which means that some services will use different stands at the bus station, and some will not visit the bus station at all, instead relocating to Dalton Square and Common Garden Street.

The changes are expected to be in place for six weeks, until Monday September 4.

For the duration of the work, buses which normally depart from the southbound side of the station, to Bowerham, Hala, Lancaster University, Newlands, Ridge, Marsh, Knott End, Garstang, Preston and Blackpool, will depart from and return to stops at Dalton Square and Common Garden Street.

It is expected that, for the first three weeks of the work, until Sunday August 13, services which usually use the northbound side of the station, to Battery, Vale, Ryelands, St Chads, Lancashire East Circular, Halton/Warton, Morecambe, Heysham, Carnforth, Cumbria, Yorkshire, and the Park and Ride, will depart from the southbound side of the station. They will then return to their normal stands for the duration of the work, when the refurbishment switches to the southbound side.

For full details please see notices at the bus station, ask a member of staff at the station, or search ‘bus service changes’ at lancashire.gov.uk.