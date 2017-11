An appeal has been launched to help source materials for a build taking place for a poorly mum.

The build is to ensure Nayeli Cookson, who has Motor Neurone Disease, can stay at her Lancaster home with her family. Materials needed include 22 metre squared decking, 14 joists, 16 linear metres of handrails with spindles and base rails.

If you can help please call 07974208816.

