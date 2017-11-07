Lancaster boys grammar school to welcome girls for first time

Girls will be admitted to Lancaster boys grammar school for the first time in its near 800 year history.

From September next year Lancaster Royal Grammar School (LRGS) will welcome sixth form girls – breaking a tradition which dates back to the 13th century.

The landmark development comes after the school secured £2.5million of government funding through the Priority Schools Building Project.

“Sixth formers will benefit from the different approaches that boys and girls bring to the classroom, and a coeducational sixth form will provide our students with the best preparation for life beyond school,” said Dr Chris Pyle, headmaster of LRGS.

“All pupils will benefit from the leadership and role models that a mixed sixth form brings.

“We very much look forward to welcoming girls and their parents to information events in the coming months to find out more about our plans.”

Staff at the school has hailed the move as an “exciting new chapter” since the school was endowed in 1472.

Admission of girls will also allow the school to offer more sixth form places.

This will be used to create new study space and classrooms in the Grade II listed Victorian Old School House between now and 2019.

LRGS will remain an all boys school from years 7 to 11.

The school has 170 boarders alongside its day pupils, but there are no current plans to admit sixth form girls as boarders.

“Lancaster Royal Grammar School is characterised by its outstanding academic results, supportive pastoral care and commitment to extra-curricular opportunity,” said Mrs Gill Manklow, Chair of Governors.

“We have carried out a strategic review of the school’s priorities and we are confident that coeducation will bring significant educational and social benefits in the sixth form.

“We are pleased to be able to offer these opportunities to sixth form girls.”