Lancaster bank worker helps build school in Nepal

A Lancaster bank worker travelled to Nepal to build a school for disadvantaged children.

Clive Nixon from Santander was among a 40 member team who spent time in Nepal to build the facility for the Moser community outside Pokhara, as well as raise funds for Age UK and Barnardo’s, the bank’s charity partners in the UK.

The team spent five days helping to build the school near Pokhara, situated around eight hours northwest of Kathmandu.

The construction of the school aims to have a long-lasting impact in the community, providing hundreds of children with a brighter future, whilst also creating jobs and helping unskilled labourers to learn valuable skills during its construction.

“The whole trip has been such a positive and rewarding experience,” said Clive, who is a regional operations and controls manager at Santander.

“It’s been amazing to be able to come out to Nepal to help directly with this cause and meet some of the members of the community it will directly benefit.

“It’s also great to know that we’ve raised key funds for our UK charity partners and we thank all those customers, colleagues, friends and relatives who have supported us.”

The team worked alongside The Pahar Nepal Trust, a UK charity which works in Nepal to build secure and durable structures, helping to rebuild the lives of the Nepalese who were affected by the 2005 earthquake.

As well as providing the Moser community with a new school, the challenge raised £214,955 to help Age UK and Barnardo’s provide support to transform lives of some of the UK’s most vulnerable.