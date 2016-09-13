Lancaster band’s mystery music festival show will be psychedelic treat

With just a month to go until the music festival, one of the city’s most revered acts has revealed plans for a psychedelic show in a mystery Lancaster location.

As Lancaster Music Festival gets into full swing, The Lovely Eggs will perform in the city centre on Friday October 14 and will only reveal the venue 24 hours beforehand.

The only clue I’ve been able to discern is that the location has never actually been used as a music venue before.

The duo will be bringing in a PA system, lighting rig, bar and psychedelic light show for their annual Lancaster shindig which also features a special guest.

I caught up with Holly after The Lovely Eggs had returned from Cardiff, where they were recording the video for their new single Drug Braggin’.

She said: “It’s been pretty busy in eggland recently.

“Our new single Drug Braggin’ comes out on limited edition 7” psychedelic swirl vinyl on October 28.

The inspiration for the single really just came from us getting naffed off about people braggin about how many drugs they’ve done. Sick of hearing how ‘mashed up’ people are at festivals etc. And always in a really loud voice so EVERYONE can hear and well we’re calling ‘em out!”

The band have a 13 date UK tour starting on October 20 in Newcastle and including their biggest ever headline gig at Gorilla in Manchester on Nov 4. They’re also recording a live session for Marc Riley on BBC 6Music on Wednesday October 19.

Holly said about the Lancaster show: “We’ve wanted to show our support for Lancaster Music Festival for a while now but we always wanted to do something really different for it. We only ever play Lancaster once a year anyway so we wanted to find somewhere really different and exciting to play in our home town! We’re very excited about it. Tickets are already going like hotcakes so it looks like it’s going to be a good do!”

Tickets from: www.wegottickets.com/event/374696.