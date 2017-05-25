Lancaster and Morecambe tattoo parlours donating cash from ‘Manchester bee’ tattoos to terror attack fund

Tattoo parlours in Lancaster and Morecambe are donating the payments they receive from symbolic ‘Manchester bee’ tattoos this weekend to a fundraising appeal for families caught up in Monday’s terror attack.

Both Aurora Tattoo in Brock Street, Lancaster, and Urban Ink in Euston Road, Morecambe, have said they will donate the £50 fee from anyone having a bee tattoo done this weekend.

Bees – or more specifically worker bees – have been a symbol of Manchester for hundreds of years.

The worker bee is a motif of Manchester’s thriving textile trade, with hard-working staff in the mills drawing comparisons to busy bee hives.

Lee Woodruff, owner of Urban Ink, said he and two other tattooists will be offering the deal throughout the three-day bank holiday weekend.

He already has 25 people booked in – just call 01524 416496 or pop in to make an appointment.

“We heard that a lot of tattoo parlours around the area were doing this and wanted to join in and help,” he said.

Aurora Tattoo is offering the service on Sunday, when all tattooists are giving up their free time and working for free to help the cause.

Manager Jenny Tessyman said: “The phone has been ringing non-stop. Everyone has been lovely and just wants to be involved and donate.

“We spoke to a lady who was there when the attack happened and she understandably wants to be involved.

“It’s just lovely seeing the whole community coming together and it’s a beautiful thing to be a part of.”

Aurora are taking pre-paid and pre-booked appointments only. Contact them on 01524 848689 for more details.

The money raised will go towards an appeal set up by Manchester tattooist Sam Barber on Just Giving at Manchester Tattoo Appeal.

For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/Manchester-Tattoo-Appeal-188090721591996/

Organisations, individuals and community groups rallying round to help the victims of the Manchester attack have so far raised more than £2million.

Fundraising started by the Manchester Evening News in the hours after the blast has led to £1.1million in donations.

That money will be rolled into the British Red Cross “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund” to alleviate the suffering of victims and families.