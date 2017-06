Here are some pictures taken from the Lancaster and Morecambe tense election count held at Lancaster Town Hall.

Cat Smith retained her Lancaster & Fleetwood seat with an increased majority of 6,661.]

The 2017 General Election count in Lancaster Town Hall

David Morris was been re-elected as MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale with a majority of 1,399, down from 4,590 in 2015.

