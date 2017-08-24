Lancaster and Morecambe district pupils celebrate GCSE results

Year 11 pupils across the district have been collecting their their GCSE results this morning – and we will bring you all the latest reaction as we get it.

This is the first year that pupils have been graded from 9 to 1 in English and Maths at GCSE level – by 2020, all GCSE subjects will be graded from 9 to 1.

Some of the top achievers with their GCSE results at LRGS.

Students at Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School are celebrating ‘excellent results’.

LGGS head Jackie Cahalin said: “Many congratulations to our GCSE students for their excellent results.

“This year is the first year of the new grades in mathematics and English. 78% of grades were at grade 7 and above (equivalent to grade A and above.) A quarter of the year group achieved the new grade 9 in Mathematics which represents the very highest achievement. Grades in other subjects were also exceptional with 82% of grades at A* and A.

“As a year group they worked exceptionally hard and showed great commitment to their studies. Their successes are very well deserved. Thank you to the LGGS staff for everything they did to ensure such fantastic results and also to the students’ families for all their support and encouragement.

“Most students sat 10 GCSEs with some also sitting a GCSE additional maths qualification.

“A special mention to the following students for their exceptional results. Gaining A* grades or grade 8 and above in 11 GCSEs are Lucy Creed, Lauren McHugh, Ella Tasker and Arundhati Wuppalapapti.

“Congratulations also to Mariela Angelova, Imogen Carter, Callie Dodd, Polly Haythornthwaite, Millie Jones, Lucy Lupton, Grace Pollard, Supriya Pottamsetty, Emily Shackleton, Eleanor Ward, Maddie Whittaker and Holly Wilson who gained 10 GCSEs at A* or grade 8 and above.”

Lancaster Royal Grammar School students are celebrating their outstanding GCSE results.

More than two-thirds of all results (68%) were graded A or A*, or the new equivalents, and almost 40% of all results (39.7%) were graded A*, 8 or 9.

Ten students achieved A*, 8 or 9 grades in ten or more GCSE subjects: well done to Callum Bell, Chris White, Matthew Jackson, Lachlan Rurlander, Martin Kwok, Daniel Gibson, Paul Gellerson, Jaidan Reeder, Lewis Gillin and Joshua Fowler.

More than 100 of the 152 day and boarding students achieved A or A* grades in at least half of their subjects.

Headmaster Dr Chris Pyle said: “Congratulations to our Year 11 students on these fantastic results which they have worked so hard for. We know that GCSEs are getting harder, and I am delighted to see how they have risen to the challenge! I am very grateful to all our staff as well.”

“Well done to every single one of our students. Some of them have been through difficult times on the way to these results, and they all should be hugely proud of their achievements.”

Dallam students have celebrated another very good year of GCSE results.

Headteacher William Bancroft said: “Despite the volatility in the system created by the move to new courses and the change of grading in English and Maths to a 9 to 1 scale our students have done very well indeed.

“Students and staff have worked hard to find their way through new examinations with no past papers and very little information about where grade boundaries will fall.

“It is to their credit that this year’s results continue Dallam’s successful trend. Our congratulations go to all the students, we are very proud of their achievements.”

Exceptional outcomes have been achieved by Zac Brough, Vianne Chan, Freya Cook, Reuben Copley, Emma Dellerba, Phoebe Doran, Megan Gardner, Joshua Gibson, Merlyn Gilldaley, Rhianna Handley, Sarah Hodgson, Lucy Jones, Alex Livingstone, Matthew Monteith, George Perry, Douglas Phillips, George Purcell, Natalie Thompson, Emily Tyson, Minnie Willard and Emily Young.

At Saint Aidan’s Church of England High School in Preesall, students rose to challenge this year with excellent results in spite the new exams.

77% of students, a new school record, achieved at least Grade 4 (equivalent to a Grade C pass) in both English and maths.

Records were also broken in science and RE, where an amazing 54 students achieved A or A* grades.

Head boy Harvey Barry-Hudson got the new super high grade 9 in both English and Maths, and the girls did really well too, with Erin Brown, Lucy Silvester, Molly Southern and Kirsten Twigg all getting 10 A*-A grades or their new exam equivalents.

Headteacher Andy Smith is proud of the achievements of all of the school’s students who have worked hard with their teachers to do so well, especially when grades in the country as a whole have gone down slightly.

* Keep checking back throughout the day to find out the latest in our GCSE results day round-up.

Good luck to everyone collecting their results today!