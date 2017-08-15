Lancashire country mansion winner announced today

Have your say

The winner of a competition which will see one lucky person walk away with the keys to a country house in the Lune Valley will be revealed soon.

The draw will take place today (Tuesday August 15) at 4pm, to decide the new owners of the Grade II Listed, six bedroomed Melling Manor in Melling, Lancashire.

Dunstan Low outside Melling Manor.

The competition, which launched earlier this year, has attracted more than 440,000 entries from across the country.

Entries for the competition priced at £2 each have raised £890,000 so far.

Owner Dunstan Low bought Melling Manor in 2011 and set about returning it to its former glory in a year long refurbishment project.

But the married father-of-two said that when business began to slow down, he struggled to pay the mortgage, and the property became a hot potato.

He said he has since tried but failed to sell the house using traditional methods, so launched the unique competition which could net someone the property - valued at £845,000 - for just £2 a ticket.

Mr Low will donate £25,000 of the funds to St John’s Hospice in Lancaster, and the winner will receive the title of Lord Melling for a year.

Mr Low said the property dates back to 1797, and is the East Wing of the former Melling Hall.

Melling Hall was built in 1792 by ship owners the Gillison family. It was a hospital during the war, and then a hotel until 2000.

The Win A Country House competition has attracted lots of attention since it hit the national headlines.

A scam website was even set up earlier this month to look like the competition in an attempt to steal people's credit card details.

But the scam website was reported and later taken down.

More to come on the winner later today.