Ladies and gents night for Lancaster hospice

More than 100 tickets have already been sold for a ladies and gents night in aid of St John’s Hospice.

The 250-ticket event will be held at Lancaster Brewery on September 22 from 7.30pm to midnight.

Tickets cost £20 and include a glass of fizz on arrival, red carpet entrance with welcome by ‘Morecambe MC’ Michael Glen, hog roast supper, photo booth, free shopper and goodie bag, stalls by local businesses, a raffle to win £2,000 worth of prizes and live music from Emily Vallente, Ellie Danson and Where Angels Play.

Raffle prizes have been donated by local businesses and include gym memberships for Fitness Formation. a cut, colour and blow dry at Heaton Hair, cut and blow dry and nails at Guys and Dolls, a meal for two at Pizza Margherita, a family of four VIP pass for Beatrix Potter World, four VIP tickets for food and comedy at The Borough in Lancaster and more.

The evening is sponsored by M J Catterall Ltd and The Consult Centre Limited with support from the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce.

To buy tickets see www.lancasterladiesevening.com .