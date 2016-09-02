Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s spot of lunch in Lancaster

Jeremy Corbyn was spotted in Lancaster today with his wife Laura Alvarez.

The MP for Islington North was dressed casually for a social visit to the city.

Lancaster resident Jason Henderson spotted Mr Corbyn near to the cycle path, behind the Sainsbury store on Cable Street, in Lancaster, today (September 2).

Mr Corbyn was seen packing up his laptop whilst he waited for his wife at around 2pm.

Mr Henderson said Mr Corbyn asked for directions to a vegetarian restaurant on Bashful Alley.

He said: “He was heading towards Bashful Alley, he asked me where a vegetarian cafe was.”

Thank you to Mr Henderson for sharing his picture.