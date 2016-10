A shop owner stretched herself to make 50 custom pairs of knickers in 12 hours for St John’s Hospice.

Max Halls wanted yo create her own custom knickers and decided to put her creativity to good use by holding a sew-athon for St John’s Hospice, in Lancaster.

Starting at 6am and finishing at 6pm, Max managed to sew 17 pairs of knickers and raise £168 for the charity.

She said: “It was a lot harder than I thought it would be!

“Lots of people came to visit to cheer me on.”