Kite festival flying its way to Morecambe

More Music’s annual Kite Festival Catch the Wind returns to Morecambe prom next weekend.

The free festival regularly attracts thousands of people to the town and has become a highlight of the local calendar.

Catch the Wind Kite festival in Morecambe.

The festival, organised by More Music, is a great family day out for all ages and takes place on Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25 from noon-5pm.

There will be impressive kites of all shapes and sizes flown by professional kite flyers – or bring your kite and fly it on the beach.

There will be live music, arts and crafts, street entertainment, stalls and more.

Entertainment includes the magical world of Uncle Tacko’s Imaginarium featuring storytellers, magicians, musicians and circus artists.

Other live music and entertainment includes The Balkanics, PapaSamAlafia, EZXP, Howling Wire, Street Symphony, Taylor’s Funfair, craft workshops and more. For more visit www.moremusic.org.uk/CTW2017e.