Kirkby Lonsdale’s dancer delight

A 15-year-old dancer is tip toeing to success after being selected to star in a film commissioned by a world leading ballet company.

Azerley Keller, who lives in Kirkby Lonsdale, will make an appearance in a short contemporary dance film titled ‘Curing Albrecht.’

The film is being commissioned by English National Ballet and Manchester International Festival.

Inspired by Akram Khan’s brand new Giselle, it was screened as a ‘curtain raiser’ to English National Ballet performances at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, as part of English National Ballet’s national tour.

Azerley, who goes to Robinson Read Dance School in Bolton-le-Sands, has loved dancing since she was little.

“She has loved dancing since she could toddle but hasn’t had the opportunity to do dance lessons until aged 10,” said mum Rachel Keller.

“We don’t know where it comes from – it’s instinct. Even doing the hoovering is done by a series of dance moves.”

Prior to being selected for Curing Albrecht, Azerley was fortunate to get the only senior full scholarship for English Youth Ballet in the northwest, to dance a full length ballet with internationally renowned dancers.

She danced in five, two hour long performances at the Charter Theatre in Preston, dancing the friend of the leading female dancer role.

It hasn’t always been plain sailing for the dancer.

Azerley has found it difficult to catch up with being a ‘late starter’ within the dancing community.

But mum Rachel is confident her slow progress early on will not stop her having a budding career.

She said: “As a ‘late starter’ she’s working hard to shine amongst those who have been at full time dance school since the age of 11.

“She has found it difficult to catch up at first but has dedicated herself to catching up through lessons and practicing at home.

“She has been fortunate in being awarded scholarships in ballet, contemporary and jazz.

“I am glad Azerley has found a life time vocation so early that brings her pleasure in life, enables her to express her creativity, keeps her fit and puts her in touch with some wonderful artists, teachers and dance students out there in the community.”

Azerley hopes to go to a full time dance or performing arts school in the future.