Kirkby Lonsdale dad set for running challenges

A dad from Kirkby Lonsdale has set himself a series of running challenges across the country to raise money for North West Cancer Research.

Michael Threlfall, 70, will run 30k by completing this year’s Great Manchester Run, Great Bristol 10k and the Great North Run 10k in Gateshead.

Jogging enthusiast Michael has participated in 18 10k courses since 2010 and averages a distance of 27k per year.

He’ll now take on this latest challenge of three 10ks in as many months, in honour of his father Arthur, who lost his battle with prostate cancer aged 86, ten years ago.

Michael will use the loss of his father as inspiration to get him past the finish lines across the various races – he will donate all money raised to North West Cancer Research which funds lifesaving cancer research.

Michael’s sons Tim, 36 and Jamie, 39 will join him in Bristol on May 7 then Michael will continue to Manchester on May 28 and Gateshead on July 9.

“I have a friend who works closely with the Lunesdale-based committee at North West Cancer Research and she told me about the life-changing research the charity supports in the local area,” said Michael.

“I like the idea of giving to a charity which is making such a positive local impact.

“It’s comforting to know how much research has advanced since my dad was diagnosed with his cancer.

“The challenge will be difficult but the support of my friends and family, especially my two sons will definitely help me get through it all.”

North West Cancer Research is the biggest funder of cancer research at Lancaster University.

It has committed to funding more than £11million worth of research over the next five years.

Bobby Magee, fundraising manager at North West Cancer Research, said: “We are all very impressed with the challenge Michael is taking on and behalf of everyone at the charity I would like to wish him the best of luck.

“As an independent charity, we rely on the efforts of our fundraisers who continually go above and beyond to help us fund the best medical research.”

To support Michael in his challenge and help him reach his £500 target for cancer research, donations can be made using his Just Giving page via the following link online at: http://www.justgiving.com/Michael-Threlfall7.