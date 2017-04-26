Kind gesture puts smiles on children’s faces

Youngsters received Easter gifts thanks to a Lancaster business.

Reed Accountancy and Reed Business Support, based at White Cross, visited the Royal Lancaster Infirmary children’s ward and the Unique Kidz & Co charity to deliver Easter eggs.

James Turver from Reed with a young patient at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

“We found it really rewarding to actually be able to give some of the eggs out to the children directly and put a little smile on both their faces as well as their parents,” said a Reed spokesman.

Reed thanked the following organisations for donating: Lakeland Limited, Oxley, BillerudKorsnas, Lars Communications, Strongdor, Havwoods, Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd, Lake District National Park, Head, Kendal Nutricare, Tulchan Textiles, Taylor Robertson & Willett Ltd, Oglethorpe Sturton & Gillibrand Solicitors, Standfast and Barracks, Cannon Hygiene, InTouch, Optimum Coatings, Lines & Jones Ltd, Lancaster & Morecambe College, Balltec, NJO Technology Ltd, Sysco International, Castle Industrial Supplies Ltd, Aggregate Industries, Gazelle and Poulton Children’s Centre.

Others who donated gifts to the RLI children’s ward this Easter included Wings School, Dean Gibson School, Pop up Café, Toby Carvery, Morecambe Foodbank, Crossfit Central, Carol Smart and Hannah Taylor.