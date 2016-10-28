Kids get arty for Light Up Lancaster

Sixty schoolchildren and other young people have set sail on a watery attraction for this year’s Light Up Lancaster.

If Boats Could Talk has been inspired by the city’s historic Aldcliffe area and Lancaster Canal and will feature a floating sculpture and lantern display on November 4 and 5.

Getting sticky fingers at the lantern making workshop at Dallas Road School. Picture by Darren Andrews.

Visitors arriving at the Aldcliffe Triangle and canal towpath from 5-9pm on the Friday and 5-7.30pm on the Saturday can also enjoy slideshows, window installations, lighting displays and music.

The installation has been created by local artists Anna Read and Shane Johnstone together with Dallas Road Primary School pupils, the Hua Xian Chinese Society and Lancaster Boys & Girls Club.

Over a month, the Dallas Road students have received guest lessons exploring the heritage of the canal, heard personal stories of those living in Lancaster and shared their own hopes and dreams for the future.

The project has been organised by The Dukes supported by the Canal & River Trust, Global Link, Friends of the Triangle, Global Link – Development Education Centre and Lancaster Boys & Girls Club.

This year’s Light Up Lancaster promises to be a magical weekend celebrating the city’s rich cultural heritage with an arts trail for all the family through the city centre on the Friday and culminating in the annual fireworks spectacular on Saturday night.

Wristbands to watch the fireworks from Quay Meadow and Giant Axe have now sold out online, but you can just turn up at the other official viewing areas at Williamson Park and Salt Ayre Sports Centre.

For more information about the artwork, If Boats Could Talk and all Light Up Lancaster events, visit the website at www.lightuplancaster.co.uk.