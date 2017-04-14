Juniors take part in matchplay tennis tournament

Juniors at Lancaster Tennis Club took part in a matchplay tournament last week, in what was excellent preparation prior to the start of the Fylde and Aegon League matches, which start in late April.

Peter Nickson, Tom Bowe, Dan Main, Reuben Orr, Matthew Cross, Joel Mcallister, Adam Hill and Javier Santamaria took part in the Under 16s Matchplay event.

Javier, who is from Valencia in Spain, is studying in Lancaster this year and he has been a great addition to the Lancaster U16s squad.

There were some excellent close matches. In the higher ratings group - 7.2 – Peter came first and Javier second and in the other group - 10.1-8.1 – Dan and Matthew won three games each so they needed to have a play-off.

The Under 14s matchplay had players as young as nine years old as well as three girls, who for the first time will be able to play in the Fylde Tennis League, due to an overwhelming decision at the Fylde League’s recent AGM, to allow U14 girls to play against boys .

Owen Cross, Sophie Parkinson, Sebastian Lujan, Jolyon Troughton, Jonathan Eastham, Phoebe van Frank, Caitlin Currie and Benjy Orr, who was the youngest competitor, also took part and played well. Overall, Owen came first and Sophie second.

The close games made very good viewing for the spectators with a number of the matches ending in exciting championship tie breaks.

Lancaster Tennis Club has an active programme of junior coaching, tournaments and teams.

Information is available from Pat Clelland on 01524 311737, 07870 642267, or email patriciaclelland@gmail.com.