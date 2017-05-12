Juniors invited to enter tennis tournament

Junior Organiser Pat Clelland is organising an open LTA junior tennis tournament, sponsored by Bright Ideas for Tennis, over the May half term holidays at Lancaster Tennis Club.

There will be tournaments for boys and girls 12 and under, 14 and under and 16 and under on the bank holiday weekend of May, 29, 30 and 31.

It will be a fantastic opportunity to gain experience competitive tennis.

The entry fee is £10 per event with a closing date of Thursday, May 25.

For an entry form or for more information, contact Pat on 01524 311737 or email patriciaclelland@gmail.com.

Lancaster Tennis Club is based at Lancaster Cricket and Sports Club on Lune Road.