Junior athletes impress at relay championships

Lancaster and Morecambe Athletics Club’s juniors travelled to Graves Park in Sheffield on Saturday for the Northern Athletics Relay Championships.

Fabian Schiller, in his first event in club colours, led the team out in the U11 Boys, finishing the first leg in eighth.

Jacob Preston ran the second leg with Archie Honeysett then bringing the team home in 11th position.

Next to run were the Under 13 Boys. Rhys Ashton had an outstanding run, not only finishing his leg in first position, but posting the fastest Under 13 boys’ time of the day.

Next to run was Tobias Swarbrick and his time proved to be the fourth fastest second leg time of the day and with Freddie Pearson looking strong on the final leg the team finished in fifth.

The Under 15 Girls of Kirsty Hamilton, Sasha Oldham and Erin Moffatt all ran consistently to finish 21st after a storming finish from Sasha saw her pass several athletes in the closing stages .

Three Lancaster and Morecambe AC runners took part in the Green Drive five mile race in Lytham recently.

Steve Perry ran a strong effort of 35m.45 to finish 85th out of over 250 finishers.

Linda Stapleton was next running well in 51m.05 to finish second veteran 70 and Linda’s husband Richard followed with a time of 1h.11.11.

At the latest race in the Pilling 10k series first back for the local club was Mark Leadbetter, running an excellent time of 35m.41 to take second position.

In next was Mark Gardner, cruising round to finish seventh in a good time of 37m.31.