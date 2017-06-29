Jotter girls bare breasts for CancerCare

Brave women bared their bodies in a unique jotter celebrating the strength of those battling cancer.

The ‘Knocker Jotter’ features women who have been, or are, going through the harrowing journey of breast cancer.

The women are members of Phoenix, an online group supported by CancerCare charity.

“Through the portraits in the jotter, we wanted to take back ownership of our bodies, to share our scars and our new selves, to be proud of who we are, the journeys we have been on and the new women we have become,” said Andrea Partridge, CancerCare’s volunteer and engagement co-ordinator, who features in the jotter.

“The time spent together during the photo shoot was a significantly empowering experience.

“We shared our journeys, our fears, our tears, our hopes, our scars.

“We hope as others fill in the pages of the journal our stories, our words and our portraits will help empower them on their journey.”

The idea came about after Andrea and Sarah Drake, a charity volunteer, met a woman who was about to undergo surgery as part of her treatment for breast cancer.

She was terrified at the prospect – scarring, types of reconstruction, losing her femininity, all things that hundreds of women with a cancer diagnosis face every day.

Andrea and Sarah have both been through the same illness.

They took time to talk to her, even showing their scars, and this reassurance was enough to help her make decision about her own treatment choices. Being able to help in this way gave Andrea and Sarah an idea and the Knocker Jotter was born.

A CancerCare spokesman said: “Cancer, and particularly, breast cancer, attempts to strip women of their physicality, visual identity, taking their hair, eyebrows, eyelashes, nails and on many occasions, their breasts, leaving behind physical and mental scars.

“The jotter women named “Scarletts” wanted to share their personal experiences and let others know that whatever they may be going through, others have also faced it and no one needs to feel alone.”

Ian Casement of Accolade Photography took the jotter pictures.

The Knocker Jotter is sponsored by BSG solicitors and is now available to purchase for £10 from CancerCare by dropping in to Slynedales on Slyne Road, or call 01524 381820, or email kj@cancercare.org.uk or visit the website at http://www.cancercare.org.uk/knocker-jotter.

CancerCare provides professional complementary treatments and advice by qualified staff to cancer patients, their families and their carers.