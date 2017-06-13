Jon Richardson returns to Lancaster for new show

Tickets are now on sale for comedian Jon Richardson’s hometown show.

The Lancaster born funny man will be performing at the Lancaster Grand Theatre on Tuesday December 19 at 8pm.

Jon is known for his appearances on TVs 8 Out Of 10 Cats and regularly visits the area in the name of laughter.

The TV star has performed at the Winter Gardens numerous times, raising money for St John’s Hospice.

Now he will be bringing his new tour to the Grand.

Tickets cost £20.50 and are on sale now.

Half of tickets are available through the box office on 01524 64695 and half via the website www.lancastergrand.co.uk.

Tickets are limited to six per person and the show is for 14 plus.