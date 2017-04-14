Job is a perfect fit for Jackie as she chalks up 30 years at Lancaster fashion shop

A Lancaster clothes shop surprised staff member Jackie Lee this week as she marked 30 years of working for the business.

Renes, in Common Garden Street, was established in 1955 and is still a successful provider of womens’ fashion in the city centre.

Rene's clothes shop in Lancaster gave employee Jackie Lee a surprise presentation to mark her 30th anniversary with the company. Shop co-owner Amanda Parkinson (left) presents Jackie with a bouquet. PIC BY ROB LOCK 10-4-2017

Jackie Lee, senior sales assistant at Renes, has been working at the fashion store since 1987, and is a valued employee at the company.

Other members of staff surprised Jackie with flowers and a card at work to mark the achievement and show appreciation for all of the hard work and dedication to the company that has been shown over the last 30 years.

She said: “I love working here with the staff, and I get to know all of our clients and customers, and I like clothes so that helps!

“I like that I know what I’m doing, I know my job inside out, and it’s nice that the newer members of staff can come to me for support or help when Tiffany and Amanda aren’t here and I don’t have to be asked to do anything as I just get on with it.

“Even though I am not one of the owners, I feel like I am a main part of the team.”

Jackie said every day is different as a staff member at Renes, and she believes the customers like the shopping experience that the team are able to provide, with their great knowledge of the products and the fashion industry.

Over the last 30 years, the company has improved and progressed to become more professional, modern, and more involved with social media.

Jackie is grateful to staff and customers from over the years. She said: “I am lucky for the business to have been going for 60 plus years, and to Brenda Clarke, Amanda Parkinson and Tiffany Moore, thank you for marking and celebrating the day.

“Thank you to all the staff that I have seen come and go.

“A lot of staff stay at the business, and because of that a lot of our regular customers get to know the staff, and enjoying having that personal shopping experience when they come here because we get to know their styles and can help them.”

Amanda Parkinson, partner with Tiffany Moore at Renes, feels that the company is an enjoyable and glamorous place to work.

She said: “We are so glad that Jackie is still with us after 30 years, she is an asset to the company and we hope she will be here for many years to come.”