Jim Bentley's frustration after Morecambe slip to Swindon defeat

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley said his side only had themselves to blame for their narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Swindon.

Donal McDermott’s fine first-half stirke was enough to inflict a first League Two defeat of the season on the Shrimps.

Bentley said: “I don’t want to talk about a decent performance, I am so frustrated.

MATCH REPORT: Morecambe 0-1 Swindon

“We didn’t make good decisions, typified by the goal.

“On the halfway line, we gave away a stupid foul, we didn’t react and they got in down the left.

“McDermott is all left foot and we have just shown him inside, opened the angle up and he’s bent it in the corner and that’s ultimately what has cost us the game.

"We talked about that all week, showing the wingers onto their weaker foot and we didn't do it and that cost us.

“If they go and beat us four or five nil, I can hold my hand up and I would probably be in a better mood, saying we have come up against a really good side, one of the favourites for the division.

“To get beat 1-0 in that manner doesn’t half hurt.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose but we deserved to lose because we didn’t make that decision at a key time."”

Bentley pointed to a big decision that went against his team when Aaron Wildig was brought down in the first half.

“Aaron got past the defender who left his leg out and took him down when he was running in on goal,” the Shrimps boss said.

“On another day, it’s a sending off and a free-kick on the edge of the box. That’s a big decision that went against us.”

MATCH REPORT: Morecambe 0-1 Swindon