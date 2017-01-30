Jet skier rescued by Morecambe lifeboat

A jet skier was rescued out at sea by Morecambe’s RNLI crew on Sunday afternoon.

The inshore lifeboat and hovercraft were launched at the request of the Coastguard just before 1pm.

A man’s jet ski engine failed about a mile-and-a-half off shore near Heysham power stations and he was drifting out to sea.

The lifeboat team towed the man back to shore. He suffered no ill effects in the incident.

Morecambe RNLI Deputy Launching Authority, Nick Baxter, said: “The RLNI want people to enjoy the sea but they need to respect the water beforehand and this includes ensuring that all motorised craft are well maintained and fit for purpose. If you see someone in danger dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”