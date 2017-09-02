IT specialists scoop two prestigious industry awards

IT support specialist Q2Q has secured two prestigious industry accreditations, recognising the level of expertise within the growing team.

Q2Q provides an array of managed IT support services to clients throughout Lancaster and the wider north west.

Clients include the Lancaster & District Chamber of Commerce, fashion brand Lyle & Scott and technology brand CME Medical. Following a year of 15% controlled expansion, the business has successfully passed the rigorous ISO27001 audit.

Signifying a robust approach to data risk management and information security best practice, this certification will allow for the systematic implementation of data protection processes, as Q2Q – and its customer base – continues to evolve.

This is not the only independent recognition to now benefit the company and clients alike.

Q2Q’s founder and managing director Andrew Stellakis has also passed his EU Certified GDPR Practitioner exam. This means that – short of training as a lawyer – he has become as qualified in the upcoming General Data Protection Regulations as is possible.

Armed with a detailed understanding of the tools required to implement a GDPR compliance framework, he is now well placed to support clients with what is starting to feel like a legislative minefield.

He explains: “Whilst we won’t see the introduction of the new data protection regulations until May 2018, there is so much preparation required that organisations are being urged to act now.

“I agree this is the best approach as, like many areas of business, preparation is key.” However, with so many seemingly grey areas surrounding the legislation – not to mention a wealth of information to actually take in – it is already causing many firms, particularly SMEs, a huge headache.

“I’ve undertaken this detailed professional qualification so that I am independently certified to guide Lancaster businesses through the process, whilst using straight-talking language they can relate to.”