Invite to run in Scorton’s Sherriff 10K race on Sunday

If you were inspired by the London marathon, why not think about trying a shorter run this weekend?

That is the invitation from Chris Horner, Race Director for the Sherriff 10K, which takes place on Sunday morning, (April 30), as part of Scorton’s annual Bikes and Barrows Festival.

It is the sixth year the 10K race has been run and the fifth year it has honoured the memory of local man Philip Sherriff, who was murdered in a glassing attack in a London club in 2012 while on a work outing.

Chris explained: “It was renamed in the second year in Phil’s memory and we’ve kept the name going.”

Philip’s widow Jane will be taking part in the run,which will boost funds for village projects.

Chris, Unit/Watch manager at Garstang Fire Station, said: “Last year there were 150 runners and we raised £1,300 for the village. It will be the same route out and back, with a pear shaped route up to Forton and back to the village playing field.”

Chris, who was a friend of Phil’s, said it is estimated the run, about a quarter of the distance of the London marathon, can take from 35 minutes to 70 minutes.

He added: “It’s quite a tough course. What you lose in pace going up you gain coming down.”

The Race headquarters are based at Scorton School and registrations will be accepted on the day up until 10.15am. The race sets off from Scorton square at 10.30am.

The Sherriff 10K will be preceded by a children’s Fun Run at 9.15am, comprising a mini route from the playing fields up and along the Scorton Millennium Way.

• Chris himself is fresh from the London marathon, which he completed in 3 hours 9 minutes, so qualifying for a place in next year’s marathon.

He is also looking forward to the world championship duathlon in Switzerland in September, when the 42 year old will represent Great Britain in the 40 -45 years age bracket.