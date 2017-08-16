Ingleton team to take on three peaks

Have your say

A team from an Ingleton Food Hall will don their walking boots this month to raise money for the North West Air Ambulance (NWAA).

Staff from Country Harvest will be taking part in the 23.5-mile Yorkshire Three Peaks’ challenge on Monday August 21.

The team includes Cassie Harrison, Richard Simmonds, George Taylor, Becky and Harriet Taylor, Rebecca Clark, Janet Faraday and Sue Riley.

Donate via www.justgiving.com/companyteams/country-harvest.