Increase in permanent doctors, nurses and midwives at Morecambe Bay’s health trust

There are still more than one hundred vacancies for doctors, nurses and midwives at Morecambe Bay’s health trust.

But University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust (UHMBT), said that a recent recruitment drive had reduced the number of vacancies in these fields from 228 to 101.

David Wilkinson, director of workforce and organisational development for the trust said there were currently 92 new registered nurses and 22 consultants going through its recruitment process.

He said the aim was to have the new nursing staff in place by the end of the year. He added that nursing vacancies will have fallen from 178 to 86 this year after the 92 are in post - a reduction from 12.5 per cent of the total number of nurses to five per cent.

Thirteen new midwives have been recruited, bringing the vacancy rate down to eight, while 22 new consultants are due to start, bringing the vacancy rate down to seven.

Mr Wilkinson said: “A lot of this has been achieved through some innovative work and partnerships we have been developing to support recruitment. These include International Recruitment, working with the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO), joint recruitment initiatives with ‘Choose Cumbria’ and the launch this week of a new recruitment web portal with our Bay Health and Care Partners, working with Reservists and the Military to attract staff to Morecambe Bay.”