In pictures: JWK Colour dash for charity

The promenade was awash with colour as over 800 runners took part in the JWK Colour dash for charity.
It is the third year in a row that the event in aid of St John’s Hospice has taken place where families and friends gather for a 5km fun run along Morecambe Promenade getting coloured paint thrown at them at five different colour stations.
On Sunday, families arrived in their bright white t shirts, many of them decorated with bright colours and personal messages dedicated to loved ones.
Every runner received a beautiful medal and lanyard at the end to mark their achievement, which have been generously sponsored by The University of Cumbria.
The colour dash event has been a real success for St John’s Hospice which last year raised over £25,000.