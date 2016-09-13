In pictures: JWK Colour dash for charity

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

The promenade was awash with colour as over 800 runners took part in the JWK Colour dash for charity.

It is the third year in a row that the event in aid of St John’s Hospice has taken place where families and friends gather for a 5km fun run along Morecambe Promenade getting coloured paint thrown at them at five different colour stations.

The promenade was awash with colour

On Sunday, families arrived in their bright white t shirts, many of them decorated with bright colours and personal messages dedicated to loved ones.

Every runner received a beautiful medal and lanyard at the end to mark their achievement, which have been generously sponsored by The University of Cumbria.

The colour dash event has been a real success for St John’s Hospice which last year raised over £25,000.