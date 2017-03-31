Impressive Van Gerwen too good for Chisnall in Cardiff

Reigning Betway Premier League champion Michael Van Gerwen returned to the top of the table with an impressive 7-1 win over Dave Chisnall at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on Thursday night, averaging 104.25 and hitting 50 percent of his darts at a double.

The Dutchman had lost his first game of the season a week ago against Raymond van Barneveld, but showed no mercy as he defied five 180s from Chisnall with a dominant display.

“I had to play well tonight and I’m happy that I did,” said Van Gerwen.

“The pressure was on me because I want to be back on top of the table where I belong and where I’ve worked hard for.

“When you lose a game, like last week, you’re upset but tonight I enjoyed it again.

“I’m a happy man and I’m already looking forward to next week.”