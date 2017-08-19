Important information about Morecambe Carnival Sunday

Here is an update from the Morecambe Carnival organising team about day two of the event.

There may be changes to the times and location of some acts scheduled for The Bay radio live stage on Sunday.

This is due to strong winds on the promenade which has delayed the building of the stage in the Bay Arena until tomorrow for safety reasons.

A spokesman for the carnival committee and The Bay said: "Despite being on site since Thursday, strong winds and gusts on Morecambe Prom ever since have prevented us from safely building The Bay's Live Stage for Morecambe Carnival tomorrow.

"The latest forecast indicates that this can only be completed early tomorrow morning. This means previously published and broadcast times of all acts appearing are now subject to change of both time and running order.

"It's also expected that a number of acts will now be performing on the EDF family stage, adjacent to the Midland Hotel, while The Bay's main live stage build is completed.

"We have dozens of crew working around the clock to deliver this free event for the community. Thank you for your understanding from all of us at The Bay and the Morecambe Carnival organising committee."

A sky diving display due to take place on Saturday was postponed due to windy weather. This is now due to take place on Sunday.

Despite the gusts on the prom, the carnival got under way on Saturday and the promenade was busy for events including sheepdog trials, a live music stage hosted by DJ Trevor Cooke and a fairground.​

An evening of 90s music will be held in the Platform tonight hosted by Steve Middlesbrough. Admission £10.

The ​carnival concludes tomorrow with the traditional parade of floats starting from Morecambe lifeboat station at 1.30pm, live music on The Bay stage and a fireworks display. Acts due to perform include Toploader, Martine McCutcheon and Union J.

The Met Office is forecasting a day of dry weather with sunny spells and with winds dying down.

