Ill children get a break with USA trip of a lifetime

A HOLIDAY of a lifetime was the treat for two seriously ill Lancashire children as they spent 10 days in the USA.

Jaize Farid and Esther Castle visited the likes of SeaWorld, Universal Studios and Disney World during an all-adventure tour of the Sunshine State - finishing with the chance to swim with dolphins.

Esther Castle, 14, from Lancaster, enjoys a swim with a dolphin during the Dreamflight visit to Discovery Cove in Orlando, Florida. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 23, 2016. See PA story CHARITY Dreamflight. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

The two 14-year-olds were nominated by their doctors and were two of 192 on the trip organised by charity Dreamflight.

Jaize, from Preston, said: ”I was amazed when I found out. My mum took the phone call from Dreamflight and then she put me on to the phone - I was just like: ‘Yes!’

“I had been in hospital for a month before I came out here and this has just been perfect. I have made new friends and everyone has been so nice.

“This has given me confidence and made me better at swimming.

Esther Castle, 14, from Lancaster, who enjoyed a swim with a dolphin during the Dreamflight visit to Discovery Cove in Orlando, Florida. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 23, 2016. See PA story CHARITY Dreamflight. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

“Swimming with dolphins was brilliant and I got to kiss the dolphin too - it was my first ever kiss.”

Esther, from Lancaster said: “I had bone cancer in my left pelvis so I had lots of chemotherapy and then the surgeons removed part of the bone. I am still doing physio now but I can forget about it here.

“I feel a bit more confident now and actually I am a little bit proud of myself because I have made friends and I’ve done everything I’ve been offered.

“I found out about Dreamflight in March when my nurse from Lancaster hospital nominated me. At first I was nervous because I have never been anywhere without my parents but you hear about all the stuff that happens and I felt that I really wanted to go.

Jaize Farid, 14, from Preston, enjoys a swim with a dolphin during the Dreamflight visit to Discovery Cove in Orlando, Florida. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 23, 2016. See PA story CHARITY Dreamflight. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

“The dolphins were brilliant - they are so clever and loving, I wanted to take it home with me. I wish I could’ve stayed in the water all day.”