Hunt for dog after vicious attack in Lancaster

Can you identify the dog and its owner from this photo?

Police released this image after a spaniel was attacked by a dog in Lancaster city centre and left with serious injuries.

The offending dog was loose when the attack happened on Church Street on August 2.

A police spokesman said the spaniel was in a critical condition immediately following the attack.

“The dog and its owner then ran away and we haven’t yet been able to identify them,” says the Lancaster Area Police Facebook page.

“We would like this dog owner to take some responsibility!”

If you can help please contact PCSO 7245 Cliff at Lancaster Police station on 01524 63333.

The log number for this incident is LC-20160802-0985.