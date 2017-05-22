Hundreds turn out to celebrate Lancaster Pride festival

The rain didn’t stop hundreds of people from enjoying Lancaster’s first Pride festival in more than 10 years.

The city’s one-way system was taken over by a colourful parade at noon on Saturday, with the crowds returning to Dalton Square for stalls, entertainment and speeches.

Included in the speeches were talks by Cat Smith, Labour parliamentary candidate for Lancaster, and national Guardian journalist Owen Jones.

The carnival atmosphere continued late into the evening with entertainment along Church Street.

Lancaster Pride was held this year in aid of Out in the Bay, a local charity providing support to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) people in the Lancaster area, as well as raising awareness for LGBT issues and campaigns.