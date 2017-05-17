Hundreds cross the bay for Bay Hospitals charity

Around 300 people took part in the Cross Bay Walk in aid of the Bay Hospitals charity.

The group, led by The Queen’s Guide, Cedric Robinson MBE, walked eight miles across the iconic sands from Arnside to Kents Bank to raise funds for the charity’s Bayb’s Maternity Appeal.

Rachelle Read, of Lancaster, jumping for joy having compelted the Cross Bay Walk.

All money raised is going to the appeal, which launched in February with an ambitious £250,000 target for a shopping list of “extras,” aimed at giving maternity units a real home feel for local families and for newborns.

To find out more visit www.bayhospitalscharity.org.

Walkers taking part in the Cross Bay Walk.

