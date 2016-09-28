Hundreds brave rain for Lancaster park cinema

Hundreds braved the rain to enjoy Galloway’s first outdoor cinema event at Williamson Park.

Almost 500 people joined Morecambe sight loss charity Galloway’s Society for the Blind, at their outdoor screening of the ABBA packed classic, Mamma Mia.

Guests were able to watch the film from a 20ft inflatable screen underneath the back drop of the stars and the Ashton Memorial.

Anna Eddowes-Scott, community fundraiser for Galloway’s, said: “Despite the weather’s best efforts, we had a great night!

“People went to a lot of effort to really get into the spirit of the night and we had groups that turned up in full 70s dress for the occasion. We are already receiving requests for certain films to be shown next year!”

The film screening also saw Galloway’s provide an alternative audio described soundtrack through wireless headphones, allowing blind and partially sighted people the opportunity to come and join in this community event. Anna said: “It was really important to us that this event was accessible to those living with sight loss. Advances in technology and audio description facilities now mean that blind and partially sighted people are able to enjoy everyday things like going to the cinema or even a DVD at home.”