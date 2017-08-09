Housing report sparks fears of ‘Bolton-le-Slyne’ U-turn

Residents of two villages fear that controversial house building may be back on the agenda.

Fields at Bolton-le-Sands and Slyne-with-Hest have been pinpointed in a new report looking at where 13,000 new houses can be built across the district over the next 15 years.

This comes eight months after the land – known as ‘GB4’ – was removed from Lancaster City Council’s major housing blueprint ‘the Local Plan’.

Residents had mounted a protest campaign including an 1100 signature petition - worried that houses built between the two villages would ruin their individual identities and create an area dubbed ‘Bolton-le-Slyne’.

Lesley Bryan from the Save Our Greenbelt Save Our Villages campaign group has called the new report “democracy at its lowest ebb”.

“How many times are we expected to repeat our message?” she said. “We reach the finishing post only for it to be moved again.”

The new report names 39 pieces of land where houses could be built. The council said these sites were flagged up during a public consultation about the Local Plan earlier this year. They are now asking the public for “factual background information on these sites, supported by evidence” to decide if they are suitable for development.

“Many people who did not wish to see GB4 developed responded to the consultation, as did landowners and the development industry concerned that not enough sites were identified,” said a council spokesman. “The council must consider all the comments received and decide how to move the plan on from the draft plan stage to the version that will be sent to the government for examination.”

The sites are:

Newly-identified sites - Denny Beck (Arkholme), Bye-Pass Road (Bolton-le-Sands), The Shore (Slyne-with-Hest), Rear of Sycamore Road (Brookhouse), Kellet Road (Carnforth), Next to Scotland Road (Carnforth), Junction 35 (Carnforth), Opposite vacant SJ Bargh site at Hornby Road (Caton), Next to Hornby Road (Caton), Cockerham Quarry (Cockerham), Home Farm (Ellel), Chapel Lane (Galgate), Off Fenham Carr Lane (Lancaster - Biological Heritage Site), East of Torrisholme Drive 2 (Morecambe), Off Lancaster Road at White Lund (Morecambe), Off Imperial Way (Morecambe), Old Hall Farm (Over Kellet)

Sites not in Local Plan but landowners still keen on development - South of Pinewood Close (Bolton-le-Sands), Escowbeck Farm at Quernmore Road (Caton), Next to Preston Road (Galgate), West of Preston Road (Galgate), East of Preston Road (Galgate), Off Preston Road (Galgate), Tithebarn Hill (Glasson), East of Junction 34, Aitkengill at Scotforth Road (Lancaster), Barley Cop Lane (Lancaster), West of Watery Lane (Lancaster), Hala Carr Farm at Bowerham Lane (Lancaster), Fairview at Torrisholme (Morecambe), East of Torrisholme Drive (Morecambe), East of Chapel Lane (Overton), West of Sea View Drive (Slyne-with-Hest), Off Manor Road (Slyne-with-Hest)

Sites not in Local Plan but where planning permission already given - Off Kirkby Lonsdale Road (Halton), Forgewood Drive (Halton), Off Low Road (Halton)

Other named sites - Mellishaw South (Morecambe) and Off Bowerham Lane (Lancaster)

Sites already in the draft Local Plan include up to 3,500 homes at a new garden village at Bailrigg in Lancaster, 1,000 new homes at Cuckoo Farm between Ridge Lea and Lancaster Farms Prison, 500 properties south of Windermere Road, Carnforth and 1,000 houses between the Bay Gateway and Halton Road.

All the Local Plan documents can be found HERE or go to local town halls.