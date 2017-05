Fire crews were called to a blaze at house in Morecambe over the weekend.

Four fire engines from Morecambe, Lancaster and Bolton-le-Sands rushed to the scene on Aldingham Court just at around 10.15pm on Saturday night.

The fire took hold of two sheds, windows, gutters and the facias of the house.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire which also caused damage to several fence panels.

There were no injuries reported and the fire is under investigation.