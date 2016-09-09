Hospice colour dash on Morecambe prom this weekend

Hundreds are expected to take part in the dash which returns for its third year.

Morecambe Carnival Queen, Millie Potter-Thomas is taking part in this year’s colour dash.

Millie Potter-Thomas, Morecambe Carnival Queen.

Eight-year-old Millie Potter-Thomas will take part in the promenade run in aid of Lancaster St John’s Hospice with her mum, Rachel and grandma, Janet Potter.

Around 800 people are expected to take part.

Sponsored by JWK Solicitors, the colour dash will see participants run through a rainbow of colours as they rush through powdered paint on Sunday September 11.

Millie made her family proud when she was crowned carnival queen earlier in the year.

Millie was diagnosed with transverse myelitis, an inflammation of the spinal cord which can result in injury, affecting sensation and can even lead to disability.

Millie still has pain in her legs and was told the infection could flare up again within two years.

Dashers can run, walk or dance the 5km route along Morecambe Promenade, from the Midland Hotel on Marine Road West to the Battery.

The dash starts at 10am and is expected to finish at around 1pm.

Catherine Butterworth, head of fundraising at the hospice, said: “Our supporters are so valuable to us and on behalf of all our patients and their families we say thank you and enjoy Sunday!”

Online registration has now closed for the event.