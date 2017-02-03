Hockey: Standeven and Park fire city ladies to their biggest away win of the season

Lancaster 1s recorded their biggest away win of the season on Saturday, putting seven past a struggling Leyland.

Straight from the first whistle Lancaster dominated possession with Chloe Ranson, Nina Swarbrick and Hayley Johns working the ball well through the midfield.

An early sin bin for captain Ali Standeven left Lancaster short but Katie Benter and Heather Andrew kept it solid at the back to snuff out any danger.

The deadlock was broken after 10 minutes when Standeven, back on, picked up the ball and drove into the D before slotting the ball past the on-rushing keeper.

Lancaster kept up the pressure and soon made it two with Annie Park slotting home at the back post.

Park soon grabbed her second and Lancaster’s third with another fine shot at the far post after great build-up play.

It was soon four when Holly Farquharson’s shot deflected into the path of Standeven who smashed it home with a fierce shot.

Park grabbed her hat-trick just before half-time when Toni Fagan made a great run down the right and Park was on hand to convert her cross.

With only 10 minutes to go in the second half, Standeven managed to bag her hat-trick when Swarbrick picked her out in the D, she turned and swept the ball past the keeper.

Lancaster won a penalty corner which player of the match Park converted at the far post with the last touch of the game.

*Lancaster 2s were also in action on Saturday, losing 2-1 at home to Flyde 2s.

Lancaster 3s enjoyed a more successful weekend, winning 2-0 away at Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern Ladies 3s thanks to two goals from Emily Bamber-Dowthwaite.

Lancaster 4s suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Leyland & Chorley Ladies 3s.