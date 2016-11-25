Hockey: Lancaster still flying high after seeing off Preston

Lancaster kept up the pressure at the top of the table with a convincing 4-2 win away at Preston at the weekend.

Becca Airey opened the scoring after only five minutes and Lancaster soon made it two when player of the match Chloe Ranson fired the ball into the roof of the net.

Preston converted a penalty corner in the second half but Ali Standeven then took the ball round the keeper and finished into the far corner to make it 3-1.

Preston dug deep and converted another corner but when their ‘keeper was sin binned Jen Evans-Hill took advantage to make it 4-2.

Lancaster were also in action on Sunday, winning on penalties against Sale Ladies 1s in the England Hockey Cup second round after the game ended 3-3.

Sale took an early 2-0 lead but Ali Standevenscored twice to level things up at half-time.

Sale retook the lead in the second half but Julie Walker equalised to take the game to a penalty shoot-out, which Lancaster won 4-3.

Lancaster 2s lost 3-1 at home to Lancaster Uni Women’s 1s while Lancaster 3s won 5-3 away at Fylde Ladies 4s and Lancaster 4s were handed a 5-0 win over Southport 2s who conceded their clash.