Hockey: Lancaster 1s get better of Carlisle with comfortable victory

Lancaster produced a fantastic display of hockey with a 5-1 win over Carlisle in their first home game of the season on Saturday.

Captain Ali Standeven opened the scoring after only three minutes when she pounced on a loose ball and took it round the on-rushing keeper before hammering it home.

After 10 minutes Lancaster won a penalty corner and after Nicola Conway’s initial shot was saved, the ball rebounded to Nat Clark and she squared it to Conway who swept it home.

Lancaster became a little complacent and allowed Carlisle back into the game – the Cumbrain team scoring from a penalty corner – but in the second half Lancaster upped their game again.

Julie Walker made it 3-1 when, after another surging run from Toni Fagan down the right, she crossed it in to the D and Walker finished from close range.

Soon after it was four for Lancaster when Clark showed great skill to bring the ball down and fire it past the keeper.

Lancaster’s fifth goal came after the ‘pass of the game’ – Jayde Christeansen picked up the ball in the middle of the pitch and played an unbelievable 30 metre pass finding Conway in the D, who calmly slotted it home.

Conway was unlucky not to get her hat-trick when she had a goal ruled out towards the end of the game but Lancaster ran out comfortable winners.

Meanwhile, Lancaster 2s won 2-1 away at Southport Ladies 1s thanks to goals from Faye Ledward and Chloe Hilton.

Lancaster 3s were awarded a 5-0 walkover win over Southport 3s, and Lancaster 4s claimed an impressive 3-0 victory away to Garstang 4s.

*Lancaster Development had their first Lancaster derby match in the Netherwood League on Sunday and beat Lancaster Nomads Development Team 3-0.

Yaz Cotton broke the deadlock after receiving the ball on the penalty spot and calmly slotting it past the goalkeeper.

Experienced player Toni Fagan controlled the game, transferring the ball around the pitch allowing Mille Whitty, Abby Foster and Millie Cotton to drive down the line.

The second goal came from a well drilled routine where Louise Didsbury fired the ball to the far post where Beth Davey sprinted to deflect the ball around the goalkeeper.

The third and final goal came from Lily Garwood, whose relentless running up and down the pitch was rewarded when she was able to tap the ball into the net after a Beth Davey cross into the D in what was a great team performance.