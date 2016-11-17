Hockey: Ladies’ unbeaten home run ended by top of table Forest

Lancaster Hockey Club’s unbeaten home record came to an end with a 5-0 defeat at home to top of the table Pendle Forest 1s on Saturday.

Lisa Crewe scored four of the goals while Freya Bythell was also on target as the East Lancashire visitors ran out deserved winners in the North Women’s Hockey League Division Two North West clash.

After a promising start Lancaster found themselves 4-0 down at the interval but they kept battling after the break.

The seconds also tasted defeat, losing 1-0 at home to Lancaster Nomads Ladies 1s in their Lancashire Central Women’s League Premier Division derby clash.

The thirds were handed a 5-0 win in Division Two as bottom side Blackpool Ladies 2s conceded their game.

The fourth team went down 2-0 at Longridge Ladies 3s in Division Three.

As for near neighbours Lancaster and Morecambe Hockey Club, the men’s first team lost 5-3 to Lindum Mens 1s in the North Men’s League Division One.

Two goals from Nick Davey and one from Harry Carpenter turned out to be merely a consolation for the away side.

There were better fortunes for the seconds and thirds, the former seeing off Preston Men’s 5s 3-1 in the North West Men’s League Division Five North North while the latter stayed top of Division Six North North with a 3-0 victory over Leyland and Chorley Mens 3s.

In the ladies section, the firsts were 1-0 winners against Southport Ladies 1s.

The depleted seconds went down in Division One, losing 4-1 to Rossall Ladies 1s.

The ladies 3s beat local rivals Garstang Ladies 4s 3-0 in Division Three with Sabrina Barnes, Lucy Ann and Ruth Benn on target as Sarah Garnett took the player of the match honours.