Hockey: Derby win for ladies as men get off mark

Lancaster and Morecambe Hockey Club’s ladies first team picked up a big derby win on Saturday.

They were 2-0 winners over Lancaster Nomads in the Lancashire Central Women’s League Premier Division.

Captain and player of the match Christiane Rogerson was on target as was Phoebe Hargreaves as the ladies kept up their winning start to the season.

In Division Three LMHC’s Ladies 3s went down 4-0 to Longridge Ladies 3s.

This was a marked improvement from the last weekend’s defeat to near neighbours Lancaster with Erin Meehan taking the player of the match honours. The men’s first team drew 2-2 against Gateshead 1s as they picked up their first point of the season in Division One of the North Men’s League.

A converted penalty stroke and a last-minute equaliser from Nick Davey made sure of a share of the spoils as Alex Belshire was named man of the match.

It was a tough afternoon for the seconds however who went down 4-1 against Preston 4s in Division Five North North of the North West Men’s League.

A strong second-half performance ensured the scoreline stayed respectable for the Lancaster and Morecambe side.

Scott Hay was on target with Thomas Fearnley named man of the match.

The thirds came out on top in a seven-goal thriller, triumphing 4-3 over Blackpool 3s in Division Six North North.

Goals from Max Soole, Phil Preston and a brace from captain Andy Pilling ensured that LMHC continued their perfect start to the season with six points from their opening two games of the new campaign.

Debutant Paul Carmichael enjoyed a fine start with moral high in the third team camp.

The club’s under 15s girls side continued their unbeaten run with a 1-1 draw against Garstang and a 4-0 win over Pendle Forest.